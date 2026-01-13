Greenland's prime minister has said that the autonomous territory would choose to remain Danish rather than become part of the United States, following US President Donald Trump's threats to take over the Arctic island.

"We are now facing a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark," Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told a press conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Trump has been talking up the idea of buying or annexing the Arctic territory for years, and further stoked tensions on Sunday by saying that the United States would take the territory "one way or the other".

"One thing must be clear to everyone Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States. Greenland does not want to be governed by the United States. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States," Nielsen said.

Related TRT World - NATO to boost Arctic security as Trump eyes Greenland

He was speaking alongside Danish leader Mette Frederiksen, who said it had not been easy to stand up to what she slammed as "completely unacceptable pressure from our closest ally".