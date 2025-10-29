The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly reaffirmed its demand Wednesday for the US to end its economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba.

The vote saw 165 nations voting in favour in the 184-member chamber, with seven opposing -- the United States, Israel, Ukraine, Hungary, Paraguay, Argentina and North Macedonia.

Twelve countries, including Costa Rica, Ecuador and Morocco, abstained.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla, before the vote, condemned US envoy Mike Waltz's remarks that accused Cuba of supporting "terrorist organisations around the globe."

"Cuba is a victim of terrorism, so we have previously demonstrated before this assembly for years, and even today, terrorist acts against the country have been and are still being organised and financed from US territory," said Parrilla.