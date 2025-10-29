AMERICAS
2 min read
UN General Assembly renews call to end US embargo on Cuba
165 of 184 nations voted in favour, with US, Israel, Ukraine, Hungary, Paraguay, Argentina, North Macedonia opposing.
UN General Assembly renews call to end US embargo on Cuba
Twelve countries, including Costa Rica, Ecuador and Morocco, abstained. (Image: UN Photo/Loey Felipe) / Others
October 29, 2025

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly reaffirmed its demand Wednesday for the US to end its economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba.

The vote saw 165 nations voting in favour in the 184-member chamber, with seven opposing -- the United States, Israel, Ukraine, Hungary, Paraguay, Argentina and North Macedonia.

Twelve countries, including Costa Rica, Ecuador and Morocco, abstained.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla, before the vote, condemned US envoy Mike Waltz's remarks that accused Cuba of supporting "terrorist organisations around the globe."

"Cuba is a victim of terrorism, so we have previously demonstrated before this assembly for years, and even today, terrorist acts against the country have been and are still being organised and financed from US territory," said Parrilla.

RelatedTRT World - Trump orders review of Cuba policy, eyes tougher sanctions and travel restrictions
RECOMMENDED

Stressing that "Cuba will not surrender," he noted that Cuba "will continue our efforts to overcome the current difficulties and to ensure the economic sustainability of the country, even with the continuation or even with the subsequent strengthening of the blockade."

Urging all member states to vote in favour of the draft resolution, Rodriguez Parrilla said the move "would be an act of justice in favour of a peace-loving people."

The non-binding resolution, which has been voted on 33 times at the UN General Assembly, is advisory and reflects the stance of the international community.

US embargoes against the island began in 1960 and were expanded in scope in subsequent years. Although the embargo was loosened in 2000 to allow food and humanitarian goods to be sent to Cuba, it continues to prohibit most American business with Cuba.

Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles