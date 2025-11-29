WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel destroys residential buildings in eastern Gaza City
Eyewitnesses say the demolition caused loud explosions, sent thick columns of smoke and caused shrapnel to fall in several neighbourhoods.
Israel destroys residential buildings in eastern Gaza City
Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza since October 2023. / AP
November 29, 2025

The Israeli army has demolished homes in the east of Gaza City, in areas under its invasion and control inside the blockaded enclave.

Israeli forces detonated several residential buildings in the Shejaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, causing loud explosions that echoed across wide parts of the city, an Anadolu Agency correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, reported on Saturday.

The witnesses added that thick columns of smoke were seen rising from the demolition sites, and reports indicated that shrapnel from the blasts fell in several neighbourhoods of Gaza City due to the intensity of the explosions.

In recent days, the Israeli army has intensified its ground, naval, and aerial bombardment across various parts of Gaza that fall within areas it occupies.

RECOMMENDED

According to eyewitnesses and the Anadolu correspondent, the bombardment has hit eastern areas of Gaza City, the town of Beit Lahia in the north, the eastern parts of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the centre, the city of Rafah, and the towns of Al-Qarara and Bani Suhaila east of Khan Younis in the south.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement it signed with Hamas, having committed around 497 violations and killed more than 342 Palestinians since October 10, according to the Gaza media office.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of Gaza to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request