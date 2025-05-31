CLIMATE
2 min read
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
The northern governorate delays school exams, as hail, strong winds, and floods hit coastal city.
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
A member of municipal emergency services shows a block of hail in Egypt's northern city of Alexandria on May 31, 2025. / AFP
May 31, 2025

The northern Egyptian city of Alexandria was struck by sudden and severe weather on Saturday, including strong winds, heavy thunderstorms, and hail, prompting local authorities to declare a state of emergency and delay school exams.

In an official statement, Alexandria Governorate reported widespread disruption across the city.

The storm brought down trees, damaged streetlights, and left several roads flooded.

Emergency teams were deployed to remove debris and drain rainwater in a bid to restore normalcy.

Footage shared on social media captured scenes of waterlogged streets, lightning strikes, toppled utility poles, damaged vehicles, and torrential downpours, triggering panic among residents.

RelatedTRT Global - Search for survivors as floods in Nigeria kill at least 115

Low-pressure system

RECOMMENDED

Mahmoud Shaheen, director of forecasting and early warning at Egypt’s Meteorological Authority, attributed the storm to a low-pressure system that dropped temperatures and produced thunderclouds close to the ground.

He described the storm as a fast-moving weather front, ruling out the presence of destructive cyclones.

These conditions are typical during the winter and spring seasons, Shaheen said, explaining that the storm’s severity was due to downbursts and low-altitude storm clouds.

Governor Ahmed Khaled Hassan Saeed ordered all city departments to be on high alert and directed public transportation authorities to increase bus service to assist students en route to their examination centres.

He also postponed middle school exams by one hour to prioritise student safety and allow emergency crews more time to clear hazards.

RelatedTRT Global - Spain declares state of emergency after massive power outage

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent