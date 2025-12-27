More than 200 people, including women and children, were killed in ethnically motivated attacks carried out by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in parts of Darfur, according to a statement released Saturday by the Sudan Doctors Network.

Citing testimonies from survivors who arrived at displacement camps in Tina, near the Sudan-Chad border, the network said civilians were targeted and killed on an ethnic basis in the areas of Ambro and Abu Qamra in North Darfur and Sirba in West Darfur after RSF forces attacked the locations.

“The victims included children, women and men who were deliberately targeted and killed on ethnic grounds,” the statement said, describing the assaults as a gross violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The reported killings came amid intensified fighting in North Darfur. The Joint Force of Armed Movements, which is allied with the Sudanese army, said Thursday that its fighters repelled RSF attacks on several areas in North Darfur.

Escalating attacks against civilians