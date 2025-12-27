AFRICA
2 min read
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Sudan Doctors Network says survivors reported mass killings in North and West Darfur following paramilitary Rapid Support Forces assaults.
Women, children among over 200 Sudanese killed by RSF in Darfur: Medics
Local sources said RSF forces attacked Abu Qamra and Ambro on Wednesday, while the RSF claimed it had taken control of the two areas. / AA
December 27, 2025

More than 200 people, including women and children, were killed in ethnically motivated attacks carried out by Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in parts of Darfur, according to a statement released Saturday by the Sudan Doctors Network.

Citing testimonies from survivors who arrived at displacement camps in Tina, near the Sudan-Chad border, the network said civilians were targeted and killed on an ethnic basis in the areas of Ambro and Abu Qamra in North Darfur and Sirba in West Darfur after RSF forces attacked the locations.

“The victims included children, women and men who were deliberately targeted and killed on ethnic grounds,” the statement said, describing the assaults as a gross violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

The reported killings came amid intensified fighting in North Darfur. The Joint Force of Armed Movements, which is allied with the Sudanese army, said Thursday that its fighters repelled RSF attacks on several areas in North Darfur.

Escalating attacks against civilians

RECOMMENDED

In a statement, the joint force accused the RSF of escalating criminal attacks against unarmed civilians, particularly in and around Abu Qamra, with the aim of imposing control by force through killing, forced displacement, and terrorising residents and displaced people who fled Al Fasher.

Local sources said RSF forces attacked Abu Qamra and Ambro on Wednesday, while the RSF claimed it had taken control of the two areas.

The joint force said that since the start of the assault, RSF militants have burned entire villages, looted livestock and civilian property, and committed what it described as grave abuses against residents.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - RSF shelling kills 16 civilians, including children, in Sudan's South Kordofan: medics
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials