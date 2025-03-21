US
2 min read
Trump denies report Elon Musk to be briefed on China at Pentagon meeting
Musk is set to visit Pentagon on Friday and meet military officials, but China will ‘not even be mentioned or discussed,’ president says
00:00
Trump denies report Elon Musk to be briefed on China at Pentagon meeting
Trump calls the reports 'untrue' / Reuters
March 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump denied a report that billionaire Elon Musk will be briefed by the Pentagon on military plans for a potential war with China.

"The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times. They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential “war with China.” How ridiculous?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!!!" said the president.

The New York Times, citing two officials, said Thursday that the briefing is set to take place Friday.

RECOMMENDED

Another official said the briefing would focus on China but provided no further details, while a fourth official verified Musk’s planned presence at the Pentagon without elaborating.

According to the Times, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell initially did not comment on why Musk was receiving a China war plan briefing.

However, after it published the article, Parnell said the Defense Department was "excited to welcome" Musk, who was invited by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and was "just visiting."

According to the report, the visit significantly expands Musk's government role and highlights his conflicts of interest.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues