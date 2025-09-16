WAR ON GAZA
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
The US' top diplomat reiterated America’s support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty.
US Secretary of State Rubio visits Qatar. / Reuters
September 16, 2025

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have met in Doha and discussed their countries' strategic partnership, the Israeli attack on Doha, and Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said.

Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said the talks also covered last week’s Israeli strike on Doha.

“Our relations with the US are strategic, particularly on the defence level,” Ansari said in a statement published by Al Jazeera.

He emphasised Qatar's determination to defend its sovereignty and take measures to prevent a repeat of such an attack.

Al-Ansari added that Doha values the support shown by Arab and Islamic countries in solidarity with Qatar following the Israeli strike.

He also asserted that Washington had prior knowledge of the attack 50 minutes before it occurred, but added, "We do not deal with media reports; we communicate directly with the US."

“The message to Netanyahu is that violations of international law without accountability will not continue,” Al-Ansari said.

On the possibility of negotiations, the spokesperson said talks “do not seem realistic now, because Netanyahu wants to assassinate anyone who negotiates with him and bombs the mediating state.”

The US Department of State said Rubio reaffirmed “the strong bilateral relationship” between the US and Qatar and thanked Doha “for its efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring all hostages home.”

The top diplomat also reiterated “America’s strong support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty and discussed our shared commitment to a safer, more stable region,” it added in a statement.

Rubio’s short visit to Qatar came a day after his trip to Israel, where he held talks with Netanyahu.

Prior to his arrival from Israel, Rubio said that Washington and Doha are close to finalising an enhanced defence cooperation agreement.

“We have a close partnership with the Qataris,” Rubio told reporters before departing Tel Aviv for Doha.

“In fact, we have an enhanced defence cooperation agreement, which we've been working on, and we're on the verge of finalising.”

Speaking on Qatar’s role in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Rubio said, “We're going to ask Qatar to continue to do what they've done.”

