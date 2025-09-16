Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have met in Doha and discussed their countries' strategic partnership, the Israeli attack on Doha, and Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said.

Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said the talks also covered last week’s Israeli strike on Doha.

“Our relations with the US are strategic, particularly on the defence level,” Ansari said in a statement published by Al Jazeera.

He emphasised Qatar's determination to defend its sovereignty and take measures to prevent a repeat of such an attack.

Al-Ansari added that Doha values the support shown by Arab and Islamic countries in solidarity with Qatar following the Israeli strike.

He also asserted that Washington had prior knowledge of the attack 50 minutes before it occurred, but added, "We do not deal with media reports; we communicate directly with the US."

“The message to Netanyahu is that violations of international law without accountability will not continue,” Al-Ansari said.

On the possibility of negotiations, the spokesperson said talks “do not seem realistic now, because Netanyahu wants to assassinate anyone who negotiates with him and bombs the mediating state.”