France's Macron seeks under-15s social media ban in wake of school stabbing
The French President says he would ask the EU to put restrictions in place, and if that were to fail, would trigger lawmakers in France to curb the social media usage of under-15 youths.
FILE – Macron speaks during the presentation of the European Ocean Pact during the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3) in Nice, June 9, 2025. / REUTERS
June 11, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would push for European Union regulation to ban social media for children under the age of 15 after a fatal stabbing at a school in eastern France, the latest such violent attack that left the country reeling.

Macron said in an interview late on Tuesday that he hoped to see results within the next few months.

"If that does not work, we will start to do it in France. We cannot wait," he told the France 2 public broadcaster, hours after a fatal stabbing at a middle school in Nogent, Haute-Marne.

Police questioned a 14-year-old student on Tuesday over the knifing of a 31-year-old school aide during a bag search for weapons.

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou told parliament the incident was not an isolated case. Macron said social media was one of the factors to blame for violence among young people.

Writing on social media platform X after the interview, Macron said such regulation was backed by experts. "Platforms have the ability to verify age. Do it," he wrote.

Macron's comments come amid a wave of measures in countries around the world aimed at curbing social media use among children.

Australia last year approved a social media ban for under-16s after a public debate, setting a benchmark for jurisdictions around the world with one of the toughest regulations targeting Big Tech.

Although most social media do not allow children under 13 to use their platforms, a report by Australia's online safety regulator found that children easily bypass such restrictions.

RelatedTRT Global - Austria shocked as former high school student kills 10

