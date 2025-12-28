Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is travelling to Florida on Sunday for a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump, according to a report.

The visit marks Netanyahu’s sixth encounter with Trump since January and comes as tensions in the region continue to simmer.

While the White House has not confirmed an exact meeting time, it is expected to take place on Monday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Netanyahu’s trip comes as the Trump administration and regional mediators push to proceed to the second stage of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as it is moving slowly.

The timing of the meeting is "very significant", said Gershon Baskin, the co-head of the peacebuilding commission of the Alliance for Two States, who has taken part in back-channel negotiations with Hamas.

"Phase one is basically over, there's one remaining Israeli deceased hostage which they (Hamas) are having difficulty finding," he told AFP.

Related TRT World - If Netanyahu screws up Gaza deal, Trump will 'screw' him — senior US official

Phase two

Hamas and Israel allege frequent ceasefire violations and mediators fear that Israel and Hamas alike are stalling.

Phase two would see Israel withdraw from key positions in Gaza, an interim Palestinian authority take over, and an International Stabilisation Force deployed.

Hamas is expected to lay down its weapons—a major sticking point in the process.

US-based news outlet Axios reported, citing White House officials, that the talks could pave the way for a Palestinian technocratic government in Gaza and the deployment of the ISF.

It also reported that senior Trump officials were growing exasperated "as Netanyahu has taken steps to undermine the fragile ceasefire and stall the peace process".

"There are more and more signs that the American administration is getting frustrated with Netanyahu," said Yossi Mekelberg, a Middle East expert at London-based think-tank Chatham House.

"The question is what it's going to do about it," he added, "because phase two is right now going nowhere."