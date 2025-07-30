The US-India trade deal is now on ice.

Hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed claims in the country’s Parliament that Washington played a role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, with more penalties to come, this time linked to India's oil and defence trade with Russia.

"India is our friend," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday, before accusing the country of setting tariffs "far too high" and helping fuel Russia's war in Ukraine by continuing to buy oil and weapons from Moscow.

"Remember, while India is our friend... we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world. And they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country."

The Indian government responded with a short statement saying it was reviewing the move.

But the timing of the announcement has raised questions in both capitals and among trade negotiators who had just completed their fifth round of talks aimed at wrapping up a deal by the end of the year.

New Delhi had framed those talks as constructive. Trump's tariff decision caught Indian officials off guard, according to people briefed on the matter.

Related TRT Global - US imposes 25% tariff plus 'penalty' on India over energy, military ties with Russia

India at a disadvantage?

The breakdown comes as political tensions between the two sides have quietly resurfaced.

Modi, during public remarks in recent days, has repeatedly said the ceasefire between New Delhi and Islamabad was brokered without help from the United States, a statement that directly contradicts accounts from Trump.

Following the brief conflict between India and Pakistan in May, which the US stated threatened to escalate into a nuclear exchange, Trump and his administration have claimed nearly 30 times that the US brokered the ceasefire.

Islamabad has acknowledged the US's role and even nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, but New Delhi denies it, with Modi telling Indian Parliament, "No world leader asked us to stop the operation."