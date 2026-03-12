US intelligence has assessed that Iran's leadership remains largely intact and is not at risk of collapse despite nearly two weeks of sustained US and Israeli bombardment, according to sources cited by Reuters.

A "multitude" of intelligence reports provide "consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger" of collapsing and "retains control of the Iranian public", one of the sources said.

The most recent assessment was completed within the last few days, the source added.

The findings come as political pressure mounts over rising oil prices and as US President Donald Trump has suggested the war could end "soon".

However, intelligence assessments indicate Iran's clerical leadership has remained cohesive despite the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28 during the opening wave of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israeli officials have privately acknowledged similar concerns about the limits of the war.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters that there is no certainty the war will lead to the collapse of Iran's clerical government.

The sources cautioned that the situation remains fluid and could change depending on developments inside Iran.