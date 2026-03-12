WAR ON IRAN
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US intelligence indicates Iran government not at risk of collapse — report
US intelligence indicates that Iran's leadership is still largely intact and is not at risk of collapse despite nearly two weeks of relentless US and Israeli bombardment.
US intelligence indicates Iran government not at risk of collapse — report
Reports indicate Tehran retains control of the public despite killing of supreme leader / AP
March 12, 2026

US intelligence has assessed that Iran's leadership remains largely intact and is not at risk of collapse despite nearly two weeks of sustained US and Israeli bombardment, according to sources cited by Reuters.

A "multitude" of intelligence reports provide "consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger" of collapsing and "retains control of the Iranian public", one of the sources said.

The most recent assessment was completed within the last few days, the source added.

The findings come as political pressure mounts over rising oil prices and as US President Donald Trump has suggested the war could end "soon".

However, intelligence assessments indicate Iran's clerical leadership has remained cohesive despite the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28 during the opening wave of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israeli officials have privately acknowledged similar concerns about the limits of the war.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters that there is no certainty the war will lead to the collapse of Iran's clerical government.

The sources cautioned that the situation remains fluid and could change depending on developments inside Iran.

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Reality contradicts expectations

Since the start of the war, the United States and Israel have struck Iranian air defence systems, nuclear facilities and senior officials.

In addition to Khamenei, the attacks have killed dozens of high-ranking officials and commanders in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Despite those losses, intelligence assessments suggest the IRGC and interim leadership structures remain in control of the country.

Earlier this week, the Assembly of Experts declared Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain supreme leader, as Iran's new leader.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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