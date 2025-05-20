Israel's left-wing politician and a former military general, Yair Golan, has accused Tel Aviv of murdering Palestinians infants for sport and seeking to expel millions of Palestinians from besieged Gaza.

"A sane country... does not kill babies for a hobby," Golan said in a radio interview on Tuesday, sparking condemnations from Israeli government and opposition leaders.

"Israel is on the path to becoming a pariah state among the nations — like the South Africa of old — if it does not return to behaving like a sane country," said Golan, chairman of Israel's Democrats party.

"A sane country does not wage war against civilians, does not kill babies for a hobby, and does not set goals involving the expulsion of populations," he told Israel's Kan public radio.

Netanyahu accused Golan, a former major general in the military, of "wild incitement" against Israeli troops and of "echoing the most despicable anti-Semitic blood libels against the (Israeli army) and the State of Israel."

Golan also drew condemnation from government critics, with opposition leader Yair Lapid saying in a post on X: "Our fighters are heroes and are defending our lives. The statement that they kill children as a hobby is incorrect and is a gift to our enemies".

Military chief Eyal Zamir in a statement condemned remarks that cast doubt on the "morality" of the army's actions and of its troops.

Responding to criticism, Golan said on X that he was trying to sound the alarm on the direction he believed Israel was headed.

The government's war plans are "the realisation of the fantasies of (Itamar) Ben Gvir and (Bezalel) Smotrich", Golan said, referring to two far-right ministers.

"If we allow them to realise them, we will become a pariah state," he said.

During a press conference, Golan said his criticism "was in no way directed at the army".

"My criticism is aimed at the government, not the army, which is my home and in my heart," he told journalists.

"A government that says we can abandon hostages and starve children is a government that speaks like a spokesperson for Hamas," he added.

Golan, a vocal opponent of Netanyahu's government and its policies, has been a controversial figure since a 2016 speech in which he appeared to draw parallels between Israeli society and the rise of fascism in Europe in the 1930s.

In November 2024, he accused Netanyahu of putting his own political interests before the country's following a decision to dismiss defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Golan reaffirmed his stance on Tuesday, saying, "When ministers in this government celebrate the death and starvation of children, we must say so. I was referring solely to the most failed government in Israel’s history — not to the IDF. Our mission is to ensure that Israel remains a sane country that does not kill children either as a hobby or as a policy."