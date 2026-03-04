Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a decree that, among other issues, introduced life imprisonment for pedophilia.

The signing of the decree was announced in a Tuesday statement by the Uzbek presidency after Mirziyoyev reviewed proposals and initiatives aimed at further strengthening the system for protecting the rights of women and children at an interdepartmental council meeting.

Noting the review also concerned proposals and new initiatives aimed at preventing cases of harassment and violence against women and children, the statement said these issues have been repeatedly discussed at the highest level, with specific tasks assigned to law enforcement agencies and other government departments concerned.

“To coordinate efforts in this area, an interdepartmental council has been established and tasked with developing practical proposals within a short timeframe,” the statement said, adding that the meeting reviewed initiatives prepared by the council “based on proposals from the general public, expert recommendations, and best international practices.”