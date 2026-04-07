WAR ON IRAN
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Iran threatens oil and gas disruption if US targets civilian infrastructure
IRGC warns that a response would target the energy interests of the US and partners beyond the region.
Iran threatens oil and gas disruption if US targets civilian infrastructure
People attend the funeral of IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini in Tehran amid escalating tensions. / Reuters
3 hours ago

Iran has warned it could disrupt oil and gas supplies in the region “for years” if the US attacks the country’s civilian infrastructure.

In a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday it would retaliate beyond the region if what it called the “red lines” are crossed.

“We will damage the infrastructure of America and its partners, which will deprive the United States and its allies of oil and gas in the region for years,” the IRGC threatened.

The force said Iran has so far exercised restraint in its responses, citing considerations related to good neighbourliness.

“But all these considerations may now be cancelled,” it added.

The statement stressed that Iran has not initiated attacks on civilian targets but would respond to attacks on its own civilian infrastructure.

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The call came after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb power stations and bridges across Iran if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement by Tuesday night at 8 pm EDT (0000GMT Wednesday).

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not updated the toll in recent days.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

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