Iran has warned it could disrupt oil and gas supplies in the region “for years” if the US attacks the country’s civilian infrastructure.

In a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday it would retaliate beyond the region if what it called the “red lines” are crossed.

“We will damage the infrastructure of America and its partners, which will deprive the United States and its allies of oil and gas in the region for years,” the IRGC threatened.

The force said Iran has so far exercised restraint in its responses, citing considerations related to good neighbourliness.

“But all these considerations may now be cancelled,” it added.

The statement stressed that Iran has not initiated attacks on civilian targets but would respond to attacks on its own civilian infrastructure.