WORLD
1 min read
Türkiye denies asking Britain's MI6 to boost protection for Syria's al Sharaa
The Turkish anti-disinformation centre says a Reuters report about the alleged request does not reflect reality.
Türkiye denies asking Britain's MI6 to boost protection for Syria's al Sharaa
Türkiye denies asking British MI6 to increase protection for Syrian president / AA
a day ago

Türkiye has denied a media report claiming that Turkish intelligence asked Britain's Secret Intelligence Service to increase protection for Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa.

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Directorate of Communications' Centre for Countering Disinformation said the report alleging that Türkiye asked MI6 to boost security for the Syrian leader was “not true.”

The centre said the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) maintains effective cooperation in counterterrorism with the international intelligence community as well as the security institutions of neighbouring Syria.

“The successful operations recently carried out jointly with Syrian authorities against the Daesh terrorist organisation are among the latest examples of this cooperation,” it added.

RECOMMENDED

“It is not true that MIT requested MI6 to provide protection for the Syrian president or asked it to assume such a role,” it underlined.

Earlier, a British news agency, Reuters, citing five people familiar with the matter, reported that MIT asked MI6 last month to take a role in protecting al-Sharaa following recent assassination plots.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report