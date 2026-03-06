Türkiye has denied a media report claiming that Turkish intelligence asked Britain's Secret Intelligence Service to increase protection for Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa.

In a statement on Friday, the Turkish Directorate of Communications' Centre for Countering Disinformation said the report alleging that Türkiye asked MI6 to boost security for the Syrian leader was “not true.”

The centre said the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) maintains effective cooperation in counterterrorism with the international intelligence community as well as the security institutions of neighbouring Syria.

“The successful operations recently carried out jointly with Syrian authorities against the Daesh terrorist organisation are among the latest examples of this cooperation,” it added.