WORLD
2 min read
ASEAN working towards regional monetary fund, financial reform: Malaysia's premier
"Although the dollar remains the dominant currency globally, we can at least establish some form of reprieve to help mitigate risks and protect our national interests," says Anwar Ibrahim.
ASEAN working towards regional monetary fund, financial reform: Malaysia's premier
Malaysia took the ASEAN rotating chairmanship in 2025.​​​​​​​ / AP
May 17, 2025

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is beginning to revive the idea of building its own monetary fund and enhancing regional financial security, ASEAN Chair Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said.

ASEAN is actively working to transform the association, particularly in monetary matters, given the necessity for such changes, Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with TV BRICS on Friday, as quoted by The Star Daily.

"One example is the Chiang Mai Initiative, where central banks in the region collaborate and promote the use of local currencies, such as in current efforts with Thailand, Indonesia, and China, which are targeting 20 percent of trade transactions in local currencies, representing billions of dollars," said Anwar, adding that this shows the next step that, "where possible," the members should proceed to.

"Although the dollar remains the dominant currency globally, we can at least establish some form of reprieve to help mitigate risks and protect our national interests," he said.

He also remarked upon the ASEAN summit that will happen in Malaysia at the end of the month and how its main focus will be on economic matters.

RECOMMENDED

ASEAN is an international intergovernmental organisation consisting of Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Malaysia took the ASEAN rotating chairmanship in 2025.​​​​​​​

RelatedTRT Global - ASEAN won't impose 'retaliatory' tariffs against US: statement

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank