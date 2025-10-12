WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Turkish President Erdogan to attend Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on Gaza ceasefire
Over 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit, which will be co-chaired by Sisi and Trump, while both Hamas and Israel not expected to participate.
Erdogan is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit, an official says. / Photo: AA / AA
October 12, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Egypt on Monday to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, as invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and US President Donald Trump, said Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran.

On Sunday, Duran wrote, on X: "Our President is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit and to hold consultations with the leaders of the participating countries."

More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend the summit, which will be co-chaired by Sisi and Trump.

Mediators US, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye are to ink a guarantee document at the Gaza summit, a diplomatic source told AFP.

A Hamas official on Saturday told AFP the group would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt.

"The matter of the official signing we will not be involved in," political bureau member Hossam Badran said in an interview, adding that Hamas "acted principally through Qatari and Egyptian mediators" during ceasefire talks in Egypt.

Israel will also not send a representative to the peace summit.

"No Israeli official will attend," Shosh Bedrosian, a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told AFP on Sunday.

Besides Erdogan, the participants will include French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Egypt said the summit aims “to end the war in Gaza, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability.”

Trump on Wednesday announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point plan aimed at implementing a ceasefire in Gaza.

The first phase took effect on Friday.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.

SOURCE:AA
By Staff Reporter