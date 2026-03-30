When war erupts in the Middle East, the cost is borne by the countries nearest to the conflict, as well as by those not involved.

The US and Israel carried out attacks on Iran late last month while negotiations were still in progress.

This has led to a sudden and severe energy crisis in Japan, South Korea, and China, especially after Iran partially closed the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of global oil trade.

This is worse than any war game had predicted. This conflict is not just a problem for one area.

This is a big test for the global energy order. And the Asia-Pacific region is the one most affected.

The arithmetic of dependency

The numbers alone are stark. In 2024, most of the oil and gas that passed through the Strait of Hormuz was bound for Asia.

Japan sources approximately 90 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East , with most of it passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea gets about 70 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East, and 95 percent of that passes through Hormuz.

These figures demonstrate that energy policy has failed to alter this fundamental situation for many years.

As of March 17, more than two weeks after the start of the blockade, over 150 oil tankers were still stuck in the Gulf .

On March 16, the Japanese government began releasing a substantial quantity of strategic oil reserves, amounting to 80 million barrels, as an emergency measure.

This is expected to last only about 45 days. It illustrates how serious the situation could become if it continues .

The problem is made worse by the fact that there are almost no good options available.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the only countries with pipelines that could be used to send oil elsewhere while the Strait of Hormuz is blocked .

These pipelines could transport between 3.5 and 5.5 million barrels of oil daily.

This is a small amount compared to the 20 million barrels that usually pass through Hormuz each day.

Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar have no alternatives, so even in the best-case scenario, two-thirds of the current Gulf crude exports will still need to use Hormuz .

The economic consequences are cascading.

The price of Brent crude oil rose by about 15 percent in the first days of the conflict, then climbed further to $120 a barrel as the conflict worsened.

In the worst-case scenario, it is predicted that prices could reach $150 or more .

If the price of crude oil stays between $120 and $130 per barrel, Japan's GDP in 2026 could go down by 0.6 percent.

South Korea has already taken steps to implement a 100 trillion won programme to stabilise the market amid war-related uncertainty.

China possesses a large oil supply, which should help protect it from short-term problems.

The war has landed in a global economy already dealing with tariffs, pandemic-related debt, and rising prices.

Central banks in Europe and Asia have only recently begun addressing these issues, and each additional week of disruption makes recovery harder and more expensive.

Japan's Constitutional Labyrinth

The political impact of this crisis has been especially dramatic in Japan.

On 15 March, Trump wrote on social media that countries like Japan, South Korea, France, and the United Kingdom should send warships to the area to make the Hormuz Strait safer .

The request was made a few days before PM Sanae Takaichi was due to visit Washington .

Takaichi is a very conservative politician who has increased Japan's defence spending.

She wants to change the country's pacifist constitution .

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She also does not want to send a Japanese warship into the Strait of Hormuz.

Instead, people started thinking about what Tokyo could offer, like helping with mine sweeping, keeping an eye on the sea, or other non-combat roles that might be acceptable to Washington without causing problems at home.

The US&Israeli war on Iran highlighted the problems Takaichi faces as she seeks to encourage Japan to build a stronger military to address rising international tensions .

Indeed, there is a partnership where both sides help each other.