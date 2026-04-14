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North Korea test-fires cruise and anti-ship missiles from naval destroyer
Pyongyang has previously said that the naval destroyer Choe Hyon is equipped with the 'most powerful weapons', and according to a South Korean lawmaker North Korea appears to be speeding up the construction of third such warship.
North Korea test-fires cruise and anti-ship missiles from naval destroyer
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the missile launch with senior defence and navy officials. / AP
8 hours ago

North Korea has said that it test-fired two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-warship missiles from the naval destroyer Choe Hyon.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the launch on Sunday with senior defence and navy officials, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

The drill aimed to test the warship’s integrated weapons control system and improved anti-jamming navigation system, as well as familiarise the crew with the launch.

The cruise missiles flew for 7,869 to 7,920 seconds, and the anti-ship missiles for 1,960 to 1,973 seconds along preset flight orbits above the Yellow Sea and hit targets with "ultra-precision hit accuracy", according to KCNA.

KCNA said Kim was also briefed on planning for the weapons systems of two more destroyers under construction, referred to simply as "Nos. 3 and 4", and expressed satisfaction with North Korea's recent defence advances, which have been “strengthened qualitatively with various achievements".

He reiterated that strengthening the country’s nuclear deterrent remains a top priority, calling for enhanced strike capabilities and a more advanced rapid-response posture.

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"It is our party's invariable national defence line and most important priority task to steadily and unlimitedly bolster up the powerful and reliable nuclear war deterrent," Kim said, noting the "important tasks for further strengthening the strategic and tactical attack capability, a key component of the nuclear war deterrent, and for improving and sophisticating the prompt response posture."

North Korea test-fired a tactical ballistic missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead last week, saying the weapon is capable of devastating targeted areas with high-intensity force.

North Korea has previously said that Choe Hyon is equipped with the "most powerful weapons", and Kim has made multiple inspections of the vessels since last month.

A South Korean lawmaker said this month that North Korea appeared to be speeding up construction of its third such destroyer at the western port city of Nampo.

RelatedTRT World - North Korea's Kim Jong-un oversees cruise missile launching drill
SOURCE:AA
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