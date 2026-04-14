North Korea has said that it test-fired two strategic cruise missiles and three anti-warship missiles from the naval destroyer Choe Hyon.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed the launch on Sunday with senior defence and navy officials, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

The drill aimed to test the warship’s integrated weapons control system and improved anti-jamming navigation system, as well as familiarise the crew with the launch.

The cruise missiles flew for 7,869 to 7,920 seconds, and the anti-ship missiles for 1,960 to 1,973 seconds along preset flight orbits above the Yellow Sea and hit targets with "ultra-precision hit accuracy", according to KCNA.

KCNA said Kim was also briefed on planning for the weapons systems of two more destroyers under construction, referred to simply as "Nos. 3 and 4", and expressed satisfaction with North Korea's recent defence advances, which have been “strengthened qualitatively with various achievements".

He reiterated that strengthening the country’s nuclear deterrent remains a top priority, calling for enhanced strike capabilities and a more advanced rapid-response posture.