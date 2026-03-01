Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ali Khamenei following Saturday’s attacks, offering condolences to the Iranian people.

On Sunday night, in a message posted on X, Erdogan wrote that he conveys his sympathies on behalf of Türkiye and its people.

He underscored that Türkiye will continue its determined efforts to help the Iranian people, alongside other regional partners and allies, regain peace and stability.