President Erdogan offers condolences over Khamenei's death, calls for peace
Turkish president expresses sorrow for Iran’s Supreme Leader, pledges Ankara’s continued efforts to restore stability and promote diplomacy amid regional conflict.
In a message posted on X, President Erdogan has conveyed his sympathies on behalf of Türkiye and its people over the death of Ali Khamenei. / AA Archive
March 1, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ali Khamenei following Saturday’s attacks, offering condolences to the Iranian people.

On Sunday night, in a message posted on X, Erdogan wrote that he conveys his sympathies on behalf of Türkiye and its people.

He underscored that Türkiye will continue its determined efforts to help the Iranian people, alongside other regional partners and allies, regain peace and stability.

Erdogan emphasised the importance of ending the ongoing conflict in the region and returning to diplomacy as the primary path forward.

The statement reflects Ankara’s longstanding position advocating dialogue and de-escalation in the Middle East, even as tensions spike following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

By Sadiq S Bhat
