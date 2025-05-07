Cardinals choosing the next leader of the global Catholic Church were locked into the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, marking the formal start of the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

Shortly after 15:45 GMT on Wednesday, the conclave's master of ceremonies declared "Extra omnes" –– "Everybody out" in Latin –– and then shut the heavy doors of the 15th century chapel, leaving the 133 "Princes of the Church" to make their choice in secrecy.

The centuries-old ritual, which is expected to last several days, comes just over a fortnight after the death of Pope Francis, the Argentine Jesuit who led the world's 1.4 billion Catholics for 12 years.

The cardinal electors had earlier gathered in the nearby Pauline Chapel in silent prayer before proceeding to the 15th-century Sistine Chapel, where tables and chairs have been laid out beneath Michelangelo's frescoes.

They took a group oath of secrecy before each cardinal approached the altar to utter his personal vow in front of the Italian master's depiction of the Last Judgement, when Christians believe God will return to decide who goes to heaven or hell.

According to a live video feed produced by the Vatican, they took a vow not to reveal what happened in the conclave, on pain of excommunication.

The conclave is the largest and the most international ever, with cardinals from around 70 countries – many of whom did not know each other before being summoned to Rome following Francis's death.

There is no clear frontrunner to succeed the charismatic Francis, with the cardinals representing a range of progressive and conservative traditions within the Church.

But the challenges facing the 2,000-year-old institution are clear.

The new pope faces diplomatic balancing acts at a time of geopolitical uncertainty, as well as deep splits within the Church itself.

There is also the continued fall-out from the clerical child abuse scandal and –– in the West – increasingly empty pews.

Waiting for the smoke

Thousands of people gathered outside in St Peter's Square to watch the proceedings, which were streamed live on several large screens in front of St Peter's Basilica.

There was applause for the declaration of "Extra omnes".

Many hope to see the smoke that will come out of the Sistine Chapel's chimney when the cardinals have voted – black smoke for no winner, white for a new pope.

"It would be perfect, lovely to be here for a new pope," said Irish tourist Catriona Hawe, 60.