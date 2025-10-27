US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit four Asian countries in the coming days, the Pentagon has announced, his third tour of the "priority" region where Washington is urging increased spending by allies to counter China.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Sunday that Hegseth would make stops in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea, without specifying exact dates or how long each visit would be.

President Donald Trump and other top US officials are currently in the region attending summits and bilateral talks, with the marquee event being a face-to-face meeting in South Korea between Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday.

A key theme of Hegseth's trip will be "America's focus on the Indo-Pacific, the Department's priority theater," the Pentagon said.

The United States has for years been focused on countering rising China, particularly by deepening military ties with regional allies, but crises in the Middle East and Europe have repeatedly drawn attention elsewhere.

At the same time Trump and Hegseth are visiting Asia, the US military is also increasing its presence in Latin America as part of a campaign against what Washington says is "drug trafficking."