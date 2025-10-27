ASIA PACIFIC
Pentagon boss Hegseth set for multi-country Asia tour 'with focus on Indo-Pacific'
Pete Hegseth would make stops in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea, says Pentagon, without specifying exact dates or how long each visit would be.
Hegseth has claimed China was "credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific." [File] / Reuters
October 27, 2025

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit four Asian countries in the coming days, the Pentagon has announced, his third tour of the "priority" region where Washington is urging increased spending by allies to counter China.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Sunday that Hegseth would make stops in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea, without specifying exact dates or how long each visit would be.

President Donald Trump and other top US officials are currently in the region attending summits and bilateral talks, with the marquee event being a face-to-face meeting in South Korea between Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday.

A key theme of Hegseth's trip will be "America's focus on the Indo-Pacific, the Department's priority theater," the Pentagon said.

The United States has for years been focused on countering rising China, particularly by deepening military ties with regional allies, but crises in the Middle East and Europe have repeatedly drawn attention elsewhere.

At the same time Trump and Hegseth are visiting Asia, the US military is also increasing its presence in Latin America as part of a campaign against what Washington says is "drug trafficking."

ASEAN defence ministers' meeting

Regional nations, including Venezuela, Colombia, and Brazil, have cautioned against a heightened US military presence in the Caribbean.

Hegseth, speaking in May at the Shangri-La defence conference in Singapore, claimed that China was "credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific [Asia-Pacific]."

He requested allies in the region, such as Japan and the Philippines who have territorial disputes with China, to ramp up defence spending.

As part of the Asia tour, Hegseth will stop in Hawaii to meet with leaders of US Indo-Pacific Command.

He will also visit Japan, participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers' meeting in Malaysia, holds talks in Vietnam, and co-chair a bilateral security meeting in South Korea.

"Under Secretary Hegseth's clear and strong leadership, the Department recognises the importance of the focus on the Indo-Pacific and the need to ensure peace through strength together with our allies and partners," the statement said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
