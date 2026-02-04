POLITICS
2 min read
Iran says talks with US 'scheduled' for Friday in Oman as Trump renews threats
US-Iran talks are scheduled to be held in Muscat, the Omani capital, around 10 am, according to Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi, as Trump warns Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that he should be "very worried."
Iran says talks with US 'scheduled' for Friday in Oman as Trump renews threats
Trump has reportedly decided to postpone military action in Iran on the insistence of regional countries. / Reuters Archive
February 4, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that nuclear negotiations with the United States were scheduled for Friday in Oman, despite an earlier report that the talks were falling apart.

"Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday," said Araghchi in an X post on Wednesday, thanking Oman "for making all the necessary arrangements".

The talks will take place in Muscat, a US official also confirmed.

Also on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei should be "very worried," as Washington builds up its military forces in the region.

"I would say he should be very worried, yeah, he should be," Trump said in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. "As you know, they are negotiating with us."

RECOMMENDED

Trump has sent a US aircraft carrier to the region and has not ruled out new military attacks on Iran following US-Israel attacks on Tehran’s nuclear and civilian sites during 12-day June war.

Trump also said that Iran had eyed a new nuclear site after US strikes.

"They were thinking about starting a new site in a different part of the country," Trump told NBC.

"We found out about it, I said, you do that, we're going to do very bad things to you."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official