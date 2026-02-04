Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that nuclear negotiations with the United States were scheduled for Friday in Oman, despite an earlier report that the talks were falling apart.
"Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday," said Araghchi in an X post on Wednesday, thanking Oman "for making all the necessary arrangements".
The talks will take place in Muscat, a US official also confirmed.
Also on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei should be "very worried," as Washington builds up its military forces in the region.
"I would say he should be very worried, yeah, he should be," Trump said in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. "As you know, they are negotiating with us."
Trump has sent a US aircraft carrier to the region and has not ruled out new military attacks on Iran following US-Israel attacks on Tehran’s nuclear and civilian sites during 12-day June war.
Trump also said that Iran had eyed a new nuclear site after US strikes.
"They were thinking about starting a new site in a different part of the country," Trump told NBC.
"We found out about it, I said, you do that, we're going to do very bad things to you."