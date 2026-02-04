Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that nuclear negotiations with the United States were scheduled for Friday in Oman, despite an earlier report that the talks were falling apart.

"Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday," said Araghchi in an X post on Wednesday, thanking Oman "for making all the necessary arrangements".

The talks will take place in Muscat, a US official also confirmed.

Also on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei should be "very worried," as Washington builds up its military forces in the region.

"I would say he should be very worried, yeah, he should be," Trump said in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News. "As you know, they are negotiating with us."