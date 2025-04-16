TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye slams Greece’s maritime plan, vows to protect rights in Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean
Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasises that unilateral initiatives should be avoided in closed or semi-closed seas, and recalls that international maritime law promotes cooperation between coastal states.
00:00
Türkiye slams Greece’s maritime plan, vows to protect rights in Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean
"We condemn the attacks carried out on the Zamzam refugee camp near Al Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in the killing of humanitarian aid workers and many civilians," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement. / TRT World and Agencies
April 16, 2025

Türkiye has strongly criticised parts of Greece’s newly declared “Maritime Spatial Planning” (MSP), arguing that the plan includes areas that violate Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction in both the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. 

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Ankara reiterated that such unilateral actions by Athens have no legal standing or consequence for Türkiye.

“Some of the areas specified in the ‘Maritime Spatial Planning’ (MSP) declared by Greece within the framework of EU legislation violate Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction areas in both the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry said.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye requests explanation from Greece over ‘impertinent’ chants at military parade

Türkiye reaffirms commitment to dialogue
The ministry emphasised that unilateral initiatives should be avoided in closed or semi-closed seas like the Aegean and the Mediterranean, and recalled that international maritime law promotes cooperation between coastal states. 

“In this regard, Türkiye is always ready to cooperate with Greece in the Aegean Sea,” the statement noted, signaling Ankara’s continued openness to dialogue despite growing tensions.

‘Past attempts hold no legal ground’
 Citing precedent, the ministry underscored that Greece’s past actions and “fait accompli” efforts have similarly failed to carry legal weight. 

Türkiye maintains that the latest attempts will also be ineffective legally and diplomatically.

RECOMMENDED

“The aforementioned actions and fait accompli attempts, as in the past, will not have any legal consequences for Türkiye today or in the future,” the statement added.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye-EU high-level economic dialogue resumes after six-year hiatus

Reference to 2023 Athens Declaration
Ankara also recalled the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness, signed by both countries on December 7, 2023, as a guiding framework for resolving bilateral issues. 

“Türkiye maintains its position that a sincere and comprehensive approach should be adopted to resolve issues on the basis of international law, equity and good neighborliness,” the ministry said.

Türkiye to submit its own maritime plan
In response to Greece’s MSP, Türkiye announced it will submit its Maritime Spatial Planning to UNESCO and relevant UN bodies. 

The move is intended to assert its maritime claims and counter what it sees as Greek overreach.

This latest development comes amid a fragile thaw in Turkish-Greek relations, where both nations have recently emphasised diplomacy and mutual respect. However, maritime claims by Greece continue to test the limits of that goodwill.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation