Türkiye has strongly criticised parts of Greece’s newly declared “Maritime Spatial Planning” (MSP), arguing that the plan includes areas that violate Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction in both the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Ankara reiterated that such unilateral actions by Athens have no legal standing or consequence for Türkiye.

“Some of the areas specified in the ‘Maritime Spatial Planning’ (MSP) declared by Greece within the framework of EU legislation violate Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction areas in both the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry said.

Türkiye reaffirms commitment to dialogue

The ministry emphasised that unilateral initiatives should be avoided in closed or semi-closed seas like the Aegean and the Mediterranean, and recalled that international maritime law promotes cooperation between coastal states.

“In this regard, Türkiye is always ready to cooperate with Greece in the Aegean Sea,” the statement noted, signaling Ankara’s continued openness to dialogue despite growing tensions.

‘Past attempts hold no legal ground’

Citing precedent, the ministry underscored that Greece’s past actions and “fait accompli” efforts have similarly failed to carry legal weight.

Türkiye maintains that the latest attempts will also be ineffective legally and diplomatically.