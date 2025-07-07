Malaysia maintains an independent foreign and economic policy and is focused on trade facilitation not ideological alignment, its trade ministry has said.

The ministry’s statement on Monday was in response to US President Donald Trump's threat of an additional 10 percent tariff on BRICS- aligned countries.

Malaysia was accepted as a partner country to the BRICS group of developing nations last October.

Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the BRICS group’s “anti-American policies”, prompting strong pushback from Russia and China, who insisted that BRICS was a cooperative alliance, not a bloc targeting other nations.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the BRICS group of nations had never been working to undermine other countries after Trump’s threat.

Trump made the comments as BRICS leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday. “There will be no exceptions to this policy," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.