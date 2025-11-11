Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem condemned the international community’s silence over ongoing violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher, North Darfur and Bara in North Kordofan on Monday.

The remarks came during his meeting in Port Sudan with the head of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, who arrived in Sudan for a five-day visit, according to Sudan’s official news agency SUNA.

Salem denounced “the international community’s silence over the ongoing violations committed by the RSF in Al Fasher and Bara."

He stressed “the need for concerted international efforts to designate the RSF as a terrorist organisation.”

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to facilitating humanitarian work and ensuring the safety of humanitarian personnel, highlighting continued partnership with the IOM, particularly in projects supporting the voluntary return of Sudanese migrants.

Sudan faces a worsening humanitarian crisis amid a bloody conflict between the army and the RSF, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of people since April 2023.

Pope expressed “solidarity with Sudan following the recent RSF takeover of Al Fasher and the grave, widespread violations committed against residents and civilians, which forced large numbers to flee to the areas of al-Dabba in the Northern State and Tawila in North Darfur,” according to the agency.