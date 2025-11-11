Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem condemned the international community’s silence over ongoing violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher, North Darfur and Bara in North Kordofan on Monday.
The remarks came during his meeting in Port Sudan with the head of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, who arrived in Sudan for a five-day visit, according to Sudan’s official news agency SUNA.
Salem denounced “the international community’s silence over the ongoing violations committed by the RSF in Al Fasher and Bara."
He stressed “the need for concerted international efforts to designate the RSF as a terrorist organisation.”
The minister also reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to facilitating humanitarian work and ensuring the safety of humanitarian personnel, highlighting continued partnership with the IOM, particularly in projects supporting the voluntary return of Sudanese migrants.
Sudan faces a worsening humanitarian crisis amid a bloody conflict between the army and the RSF, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of people since April 2023.
Pope expressed “solidarity with Sudan following the recent RSF takeover of Al Fasher and the grave, widespread violations committed against residents and civilians, which forced large numbers to flee to the areas of al-Dabba in the Northern State and Tawila in North Darfur,” according to the agency.
The director-general reaffirmed the IOM’s partnership and its efforts to address the humanitarian needs of newly displaced people in al-Dabba and Tawila.
The city of Bara in North Kordofan has also seen large-scale displacement after RSF forces seized control on October 25 as part of their war with the Sudanese army.
Authorities and organisations have accused the RSF of killings and torture.
On October 26, the RSF seized control of Al Fasher and committed massacres, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could lead to the country’s geographical partition.
Nearly 89,000 people were displaced from Al Fasher and its surroundings in North Darfur last month, according to IOM.
Out of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF currently controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for parts of northern North Darfur, which remain under army control.
The military still holds most areas across the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center of the country.