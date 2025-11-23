US
2 min read
Trump blasts Ukraine for ‘zero gratitude’ over US efforts to end war with Russia
In a social media post, he also criticises European countries that he says continue to buy oil from Russia.
Trump blasts Ukraine for ‘zero gratitude’ over US efforts to end war with Russia
US President Trump speaks as he meets with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on October 17, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
November 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has accused Ukraine's leadership of showing "zero gratitude" for American efforts to end the war with Russia, while blaming his predecessor for the conflict.

"Ukraine ‘leadership' has expressed zero gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday.

He claimed the war "would have never happened" with "strong and proper US and Ukrainian leadership" and said it began during "the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration."

He argued that if the 2020 election had not been "rigged and stolen," there would be no Ukraine-Russia war, claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin "would never have attacked."

Trump said he "inherited a war that should have never happened, a war that is a loser for everyone, especially the millions of people that have so needlessly died."

US peace plan

RECOMMENDED

The comments came as senior US and Ukrainian officials are holding discussions in Geneva on a 28-point US peace plan.

The draft plan appears to require Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit its military size, and formally abandon NATO membership.

Trump, who said the plan would not be his "final offer," gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy until Thursday to respond.

Zelenskyy said he faces a choice between "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."

On Saturday, leaders of nine European countries plus Japan, Canada, and EU officials expressed concern over proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, warning they "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."

RelatedTRT World - This is Trump's 28-point plan to end Russia-Ukraine war
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump