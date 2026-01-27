The developments in Venezuela and Iran require Moscow and Beijing “to conduct constant analysis of the situation” and “take corresponding actions”, Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov said during a video call with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun.
According to a Russian defence ministry statement on Tuesday, Belousov said the two sides have already taken steps to strengthen ties, deepen cooperation in joint operations and personnel training, enhance strategic coordination and protect their shared interests.
“Since our last meeting in June last year, many events occurred that significantly impacted the international situation. The examples of Venezuela and Iran require our departments to conduct constant analysis of the situation in the security sphere and take corresponding actions,” he said.
Belousov added that amid rapid global changes, regular exchanges on military cooperation remain highly important.
“I am confident that today’s talks will serve to further strengthen our bilateral strategic partnership and allow us to discuss current security issues,” he said.
In a separate statement, China’s Defence Ministry said Dong reaffirmed Beijing’s willingness to work with Russia “to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen strategic coordination, enrich the content of cooperation”.
Bilateral ties
Dong said China is ready “to enrich the content of cooperation, improve exchange mechanisms, jointly enhance the ability to cope with various risks and challenges, and jointly inject positive energy into global security and stability”.
He noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia “strategic partnership of coordination” and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation.
Dong also recalled that the two militaries carried out a series of exchanges last year to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War.
Bilateral ties have strengthened in recent years, with the two countries holding joint land, air and naval military exercises. Trade between Russia and China reached about $220 billion last year.
Iran has faced nationwide protests since December 28, which began at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over currency devaluation and economic hardship. Authorities have accused the US and Israel of backing “armed rioters”. US President Donald Trump threatened to “hit hard” if protesters were harmed.
In Venezuela, a US military operation on January 3 resulted in the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to US custody.