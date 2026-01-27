The developments in Venezuela and Iran require Moscow and Beijing “to conduct constant analysis of the situation” and “take corresponding actions”, Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov said during a video call with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun.

According to a Russian defence ministry statement on Tuesday, Belousov said the two sides have already taken steps to strengthen ties, deepen cooperation in joint operations and personnel training, enhance strategic coordination and protect their shared interests.

“Since our last meeting in June last year, many events occurred that significantly impacted the international situation. The examples of Venezuela and Iran require our departments to conduct constant analysis of the situation in the security sphere and take corresponding actions,” he said.

Belousov added that amid rapid global changes, regular exchanges on military cooperation remain highly important.

“I am confident that today’s talks will serve to further strengthen our bilateral strategic partnership and allow us to discuss current security issues,” he said.

In a separate statement, China’s Defence Ministry said Dong reaffirmed Beijing’s willingness to work with Russia “to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen strategic coordination, enrich the content of cooperation”.

Bilateral ties