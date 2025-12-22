The Ukraine-Russia conflict has led to tens of thousands of deaths on both warring sides, Western sanctions on one of the world's three top oil producers, and much insecurity across Europe.

Recently, another troubling development has added to these issues, as both Ukrainian and Russian forces target commercial vessels across the Black Sea, jeopardising not only the security of littoral states but also global commercial interests.

Türkiye, a neutral country with the longest coast to the Black Sea, is among those littoral states impacted by recent Ukraine-Russia retaliations, as attacks targeted Turkish-owned ships.

After the Russian-origin attacks on Turkish ships, Ankara issued a stark warning to both sides that targeting commercial ships will “benefit no one”.

Ankara has played a crucial role in various negotiations, including the landmark Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022, when the war raged across all fronts.

The agreement has been backed by both Kiev and Moscow, ensuring the safety of a sea and air corridor for grain exports.

Viva, one of the Turkish-owned vessels attacked by a drone strike, was transporting sunflower oil to Egypt, sailing through the grain corridor, a sea route both parties promised to keep safe according to the 2022 agreement.

“Türkiye reportedly facilitated the export of both Ukrainian and Russian grain and agricultural products to the world, and therefore contributed to containing price increases at the global level,” Ecaterina Matoi, a Bucharest-based researcher, tells TRT World.

“Should this arrangement be impacted by growing tensions in the Black Sea, global food supply chains will probably be impacted and the Black Sea region may lose its rank as a secure source of grain and agricultural products,” Matoi says.

This will put the Black Sea region at a major disadvantage as a grain supplier and harm all the countries along its coast, she says.

Will the conflict spread further?

Russian attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea followed Ukrainian assaults on Moscow’s energy facilities from the Caspian Sea to other regions.

Experts view the rising attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea as a troubling trend with regional and global implications.

“These latest incidents in the Black Sea demonstrate the risk of the Ukraine conflict spreading to surrounding areas,” Ozgur Korpe, a visiting lecturer at the National Defence University, says.

The Turkish defence ministry also cautioned both sides in a recent statement that attacks on commercial ships confirmed Ankara’s previously voiced concerns regarding “the spread of the ongoing war” to the Black Sea, and “its impact on maritime security and freedom of navigation”.

Korpe draws attention to the fact that the attacked vessels, belonging to Türkiye, which continues to play a mediating role between the two sides, make the situation worse, signalling increasing dangers for the Black Sea security.

“Neutral states, benefiting from the law of neutrality enshrined by international law, can conduct commercial relations with the warring parties.

“Therefore, the warring parties need to keep their battlefields isolated in terms of collateral damage to third parties and they need to exercise sensitivity in their target selection,” Korpe tells TRT World.

Despite this, both Ukraine and Russia show less concern about these sensitivities as the war continues, according Korpe, who is also a former Turkish military officer.

“Türkiye's concerns in this regard are justified,” he says, adding that this carefree attitude might lead to the suspension of commercial activities with both warring states for security reasons.