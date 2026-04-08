TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye welcomes temporary US-Iran ceasefire, urges 'full implementation'
The Turkish Foreign Ministry states that dialogue and adherence to international law are essential to ensuring lasting peace following the two-week US-Iran ceasefire deal.
Türkiye welcomes temporary US-Iran ceasefire, urges 'full implementation'
Ankara urges all parties to fully comply with the temporary ceasefire between US and Iran. [File photo] / AA
April 8, 2026

Türkiye on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

“We emphasise that the temporary ceasefire must be fully implemented on the ground and hope that all parties will adhere to the agreement reached,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

It added that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and mutual trust.

“We will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of the negotiations to be held in Islamabad,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Türkiye also congratulated Pakistan for its role in facilitating the process and wishes the continuation of all initiatives contributing to peace.

RelatedTRT World - China, Russia, Türkiye, Pakistan can work together to guarantee peace in Middle East: Iranian envoy

Duran: Türkiye hopes for lasting peace

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Ankara hopes that the ceasefire “will not be limited to reducing current tensions, but will also pave the way for a lasting solution and peace.”

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”The fragile security environment that has long persisted in our region once again underscores the vital importance of dialogue and diplomatic channels,” Duran said on Wednesday.

“Strengthening mutual understanding, refraining from steps that could escalate tensions, and acting on the basis of international law will be decisive in establishing lasting peace,” he added.

Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will continue to make every effort to contribute to regional and global peace, Duran said, adding that the country — with its strong diplomatic tradition, and fair and balanced approach — has consistently adopted a pro-peace stance and assumed the responsibility of being a reliable actor in resolving crises.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

Regional tensions escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint atacks on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military and financial assets.

It also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

RelatedTRT World - Fidan, Cooper discuss efforts to end Iran war, achieve lasting peace
SOURCE:AA
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