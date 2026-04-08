Türkiye on Wednesday welcomed the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

“We emphasise that the temporary ceasefire must be fully implemented on the ground and hope that all parties will adhere to the agreement reached,” a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

It added that lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and mutual trust.

“We will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of the negotiations to be held in Islamabad,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Türkiye also congratulated Pakistan for its role in facilitating the process and wishes the continuation of all initiatives contributing to peace.

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Duran: Türkiye hopes for lasting peace

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that Ankara hopes that the ceasefire “will not be limited to reducing current tensions, but will also pave the way for a lasting solution and peace.”