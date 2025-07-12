A Palestinian-American citizen was killed by Israeli settlers during an attack in the occupied West Bank, according to the victim’s family and reports.

Sayfollah Musallet, 23, was visiting relatives in the village of al-Mazraa ash-Sharqiya when he was beaten unconscious near the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah.

His family said settlers prevented ambulances from reaching him for hours.

By the time he arrived at a hospital, he had died from his injuries.

"He was injured and remained so for four hours. The army prevented us from reaching him and did not allow us to take him away," said Abdul Samad Abdul Aziz, a resident of Musallet’s hometown, according to Times of Israel.

A second man, Mohammad Rizq Hussein al Shalabi, was also killed in the same attack.

He was reportedly shot and left bleeding at the scene, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said it was investigating the incident, which took place during what it described as a "violent confrontation" involving arson, property damage, and physical clashes.

No arrests have been announced.

Loved one

The US State Department confirmed it was aware of reports of a US citizen killed in the occupied West Bank, saying: "We have no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas," but declined further comment out of respect for the family’s privacy, according to Zeteo.

Musallet, born in Florida and raised in Port Charlotte, had been visiting Palestine since June.