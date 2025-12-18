Indian football club Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been banned from Asian Football Confederation competitions and ordered to pay more than $100,000 for refusing to travel to Iran for an Asian Champions League Two clash with Sepahan SC in September, the Asian football body said in a statement.

The AFC's disciplinary and ethics committee excluded Mohun Bagan from the next edition of Asian competition they qualify for, up to the 2027-28 season, in a decision made on Wednesday.

The Indian champions were also handed a $50,000 fine and told to pay an additional $50,729 for damages and losses incurred by the AFC and Sepahan. Mohun Bagan have also forfeited any subsidy for participating in the continental second-tier tournament.

Mohun Bagan were withdrawn from the competition after they refused to travel to Iran for the group stage match, citing lack of security assurances and medical insurance coverage in Iran, and their matches were declared null and void by the AFC.

The club had moved to the Court of Arbitration for Sport asking for the match to be relocated to a neutral venue, but CAS turned down their initial request.