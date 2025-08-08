Germany has sharply criticised Israel's plans to occupy Gaza and announced a partial suspension of military exports.

"Under these circumstances, the German government will not authorise any exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza," Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement on Friday.

The conservative leader noted that Germany has so far defended Israel's right to defend itself, supported initiatives for the release of hostages, and advocated for the disarmament of Hamas, backing Israel throughout the conflict.

"The Israeli Cabinet's decision last night to pursue even harsher military action in Gaza makes it increasingly difficult, from the German government's perspective, to see how these goals will be achieved," Merz stressed, adding that his government would no longer authorise any military exports to Israel that could be used in this military campaign.

Related TRT Global - Is the tide turning? Academics accuse German govt of complicity in Gaza genocide

Catastrophic humanitarian situation