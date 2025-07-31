TÜRKİYE
Türkiye monitoring YPG-led SDF's integration into Syrian army under March deal
Turkish authorities reiterate their commitment to providing training, advisory, and technical assistance at Syria’s request.
Spokesperson Zeki Akturk has reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 31, 2025

Türkiye is closely tracking the ongoing process of integrating the US-backed Syrian YPG-dominated SDF into the Syrian army under a deal signed earlier this year, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Ankara on Thursday, the ministry’s spokesperson Zeki Akturk said the integration process is expected to be finalised by the end of 2025 under the terms of a March 10 agreement between Damascus and the SDF.

“The integration of the group into the Syrian army is expected to be completed by year’s end. We are closely following developments on the ground,” Akturk told reporters.

The SDF, which has received a great amount of military aid, financial assistance, and troops training from the US under the pretext of fighting Daesh in Syria, is dominated by the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation.

Reaffirming Ankara’s long-standing policy on Syria, the Defence Ministry reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to the country’s political unity and territorial integrity.

“In this context, we will maintain efforts to provide training, advisory, and technical assistance requested by the Syrian administration to enhance its capacity to combat terrorist organisations,” Akturk added.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
