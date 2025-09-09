MIDDLE EAST
Iraq announces release of kidnapped researcher
Iraqi PM stresses they will not be lenient in enforcing the law after announcing the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov.
A picture of Emma Tsurkov and her sister Elizabeth Tsurkov. / AP
September 9, 2025

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has announced the release of Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Baghdad in March 2023.

"As a culmination of extensive efforts exerted by our security services over the course of many months, we announce the release of the Russian citizen, Elizabeth Tsurkov," Sudani said on X on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump also announced that Tsurkov has been freed.

Tsurkov, a Princeton University researcher, went missing in Iraq during a research trip in March 2023.

Al-Sudani said: "We reaffirm once again that we will not be lenient in enforcing the law and upholding the authority of the state, and we will not allow anyone to tarnish the reputation of Iraq and Iraqis."

Under the previous administration of former president Joe Biden, Tsurkov's family struggled to get Washington to throw its weight behind efforts to secure her release. US officials then said there was little they could do because she is not an American citizen.

A Trump administration hostage negotiator travelled to Iraq in February to push for Tsurkov's release, according to sources.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
