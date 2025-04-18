WORLD
Pakistan police arrests over 170 for attacking KFC in Gaza war protests
Police in major cities across the country confirmed at least 11 incidents in which KFC outlets were attacked by protesters armed with sticks and vandalised.
In Lahore, police said they were ramping up security at 27 KFC outlets around the city after two attacks took place and five others were prevented. / AP
April 18, 2025

Police have arrested scores of people in Pakistan in recent weeks after more than 10 mob attacks on outlets of US fast-food chain KFC, sparked by anti-United States sentiment and opposition to its ally Israel's war on Gaza, officials have said.

Police in major cities in the country, including the southern port city of Karachi, the eastern city of Lahore and the capital Islamabad, confirmed at least 11 incidents in which KFC outlets were attacked by protesters armed with sticks and vandalised.

At least 178 people were arrested, the officials said this week.

KFC and its parent Yum Brands, both US-based, did not respond to requests for comment.

In Lahore, police said they were ramping up security at 27 KFC outlets around the city after two attacks took place and five others were prevented.

"We are investigating the role of different individuals and groups in these attacks," said Faisal Kamran, a senior Lahore police officer, adding that 11 people, including a member of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, were arrested in the city.

He added that the protests were not officially organised by the TLP.

Boycotts

TLP spokesman Rehan Mohsin Khan said the group "has urged Muslims to boycott Israeli products, but it has not given any call for protest outside KFC".

"If any other person claiming to be a TLP leader or activist has indulged in such activity, it should be taken as his personal act which has nothing to do with the party’s policy," said Khan.

Western brands have been hit by boycotts and other forms of protests in Pakistan and other Muslim-majority countries in recent months over Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

Tel Aviv started a brutal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, and since then, more than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive, according to local health authorities.

Yum Brands has said one of its other brands, Pizza Hut, has faced a protracted impact from boycotts related to Israel's war on Gaza.

In Pakistan, local brands have made inroads into its fast-growing cola market as some consumers avoid US brands.

In 2023, Coca-Cola's market share in the consumer sector in Pakistan fell to 5.7 percent from 6.3 percent in 2022, according to GlobalData, while PepsiCo's fell to 10.4 percent from 10.8 percent.

Earlier this month, religious clerics in Pakistan called for a boycott of any products or brands that they say support Israel or the American economy, but asked people to stay peaceful and not destroy property.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
