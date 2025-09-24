US President Donald Trump has assured Muslim leaders he would not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing six people familiar with the matter.

Trump made the pledge during a closed-door summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where Arab and Muslim leaders pressed Washington to prioritise ending Israel’s war in Gaza.

According to Politico, Trump’s team even circulated a white paper outlining his administration’s plan to halt the fighting, including the commitment against annexation.

The summit, co-hosted with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, brought together Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Related TRT World - Erdogan’s UN reckoning: Gaza, 'greater Israel', and the future of the region

‘Achieving a just and lasting peace’