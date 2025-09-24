US President Donald Trump has assured Muslim leaders he would not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing six people familiar with the matter.
Trump made the pledge during a closed-door summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where Arab and Muslim leaders pressed Washington to prioritise ending Israel’s war in Gaza.
According to Politico, Trump’s team even circulated a white paper outlining his administration’s plan to halt the fighting, including the commitment against annexation.
The summit, co-hosted with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, brought together Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
‘Achieving a just and lasting peace’
In a joint statement released by Riyadh, the leaders said ending the Gaza war was “the first step toward achieving a just and lasting peace.”
They warned of the “unbearable humanitarian catastrophe” and heavy civilian toll, with Gaza health authorities reporting more than 65,000 Palestinians killed since October 2023.
Rejecting any forced displacement of Palestinians, the leaders demanded an immediate ceasefire that would allow the return of displaced residents, and the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid.
They also called for a stabilisation roadmap covering the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem’s holy sites, reforms within the Palestinian Authority, and a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza under Arab and OIC auspices.
UN investigators recently concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where large parts of the territory face a man-made famine and devastation after years of bombardment.