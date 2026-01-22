The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will reopen next week for two-way travel, the head of Gaza's new transition committee announced.

"I am pleased to announce the Rafah crossing will open next week in both directions for Palestinians in Gaza," Ali Shaath said at the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace charter on Thursday.

Shaath, who officially leads the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, described Rafah as "a lifeline and symbol of opportunity," adding the reopening "signals that Gaza is no longer closed to the future."

The White House announced on Friday the members of a new “technocratic” committee that will oversee the transition of power in Gaza as part of President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end Israel's genocidal war on the territory.

Shaath is a former Palestinian deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority.

The UN said on Wednesday that 70 percent of Gaza City's water production is disrupted due to Israeli impediments linked to repairs of a key supply line.