Gaza's Rafah crossing to reopen next week for two-way travel: transition committee
Ali Shaath calls the border reopening a "lifeline and symbol", which shows Gaza is "no longer closed to the future".
Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will reopen next week for two-way travel. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will reopen next week for two-way travel, the head of Gaza's new transition committee announced.

"I am pleased to announce the Rafah crossing will open next week in both directions for Palestinians in Gaza," Ali Shaath said at the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace charter on Thursday.

Shaath, who officially leads the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, described Rafah as "a lifeline and symbol of opportunity," adding the reopening "signals that Gaza is no longer closed to the future."

The White House announced on Friday the members of a new “technocratic” committee that will oversee the transition of power in Gaza as part of President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end Israel's genocidal war on the territory.

Shaath is a former Palestinian deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority.

The UN said on Wednesday that 70 percent of Gaza City's water production is disrupted due to Israeli impediments linked to repairs of a key supply line.

Additionally, more than 18,500 people in Gaza, including at least 4,000 children, still require evacuation for medical treatment unavailable in the territory, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

Israel continues to occupy Gaza's southern and eastern buffer zones, as well as large areas in the north, maintaining control over more than half of the territory.

Since a ceasefire took effect, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287, while Israel has imposed severe restrictions on the entry of food, shelter materials and medical supplies into Gaza.

Approximately 2.4 million Palestinians are living in increasingly dire conditions.

