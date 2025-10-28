Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb, who embarked on his first official visit to the Central Asian nation since taking office last year.

Stubb arrived in the Kazakh capital Astana earlier on Tuesday as part of a two-day visit to the country. The visit is the first by a Finnish president to Kazakhstan since 2017.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, a video of which was published by the Kazakh presidential press service Akorda, Tokayev defined Stubb’s visit as an important event that will give additional impetus to the development of the bilateral cooperation between Astana and Helsinki.

Tokayev defined Stubb’s visit as an important event that will give additional impetus to the development of the bilateral cooperation between Astana and Helsinki.

“We have excellent traditions of mutual friendship and cooperation. We have no problems,” Tokayev said. “There are many untapped opportunities in our investments, cooperation, trade, and I think that (the) business forum which is being organised under your initiative, is extremely important,” he added.

Another item on Kazakhstan’s agenda was business cooperation with Finland, which is a member of both EU and NATO.