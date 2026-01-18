Dr Ali Shaath officially began his duties as head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), saying his first act was adopting and signing the committee’s mission statement.
“Today, as my first official act, I adopted and signed the NCAG Mission Statement, affirming our governing mandate and operating principles,” Shaath said late on Saturday in a statement on X.
He said the NCAG is “authorised by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and President Donald J. Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan”, and is tasked with turning Gaza’s transitional period into “a foundation for lasting Palestinian prosperity”.
Shaath added that the committee would operate “under the guidance of the Board of Peace, chaired by President Donald J. Trump, and with the support and assistance of the High Representative for Gaza”.
“Our mission is to rebuild the Gaza Strip not just in infrastructure but also in spirit,” he said.
According to the statement, the NCAG aims to establish security, restore essential services including electricity, water, healthcare and education, and promote governance “rooted in peace, democracy, and justice”.
Shaath said the committee would operate “with the highest standards of integrity and transparency” and work to build “a productive economy capable of replacing unemployment with opportunity for all”.
“We embrace peace, through which we strive to secure the path to true Palestinian rights and self-determination,” he added.
‘Widely respected leader’
The White House announced on Friday the members of a new “technocratic” committee that will oversee the transition of power in Gaza , as part of Trump’s 20-point plan to end Israel’s genocidal war on the territory.
Shaath is a former Palestinian deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority.
The White House described Shaath as “a widely respected technocratic leader who will oversee the restoration of public services, rebuild civil institutions, and stabilise daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term governance”.
The statement said a Gaza Executive Board was also announced to support governance and services, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair; United Arab Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy, veteran Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi and Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, among others.
Witkoff announced on Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarisation, technocratic governance and reconstruction.