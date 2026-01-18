Dr Ali Shaath officially began his duties as head of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), saying his first act was adopting and signing the committee’s mission statement.

“Today, as my first official act, I adopted and signed the NCAG Mission Statement, affirming our governing mandate and operating principles,” Shaath said late on Saturday in a statement on X.

He said the NCAG is “authorised by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and President Donald J. Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan”, and is tasked with turning Gaza’s transitional period into “a foundation for lasting Palestinian prosperity”.

Shaath added that the committee would operate “under the guidance of the Board of Peace, chaired by President Donald J. Trump, and with the support and assistance of the High Representative for Gaza”.

“Our mission is to rebuild the Gaza Strip not just in infrastructure but also in spirit,” he said.

According to the statement, the NCAG aims to establish security, restore essential services including electricity, water, healthcare and education, and promote governance “rooted in peace, democracy, and justice”.

Shaath said the committee would operate “with the highest standards of integrity and transparency” and work to build “a productive economy capable of replacing unemployment with opportunity for all”.

“We embrace peace, through which we strive to secure the path to true Palestinian rights and self-determination,” he added.