Erdogan congratulates Erhurman on victory in TRNC presidential election
Erhurman pledged that no foreign policy decisions concerning the TRNC would be made without first consulting with Türkiye.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Tufan Erhurman. / AA
October 19, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Tufan Erhurman, the leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), who won the presidential election on Sunday in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan said he hoped the vote would be beneficial for both countries and the broader region.

“This election once again demonstrated the TRNC’s democratic maturity and reflected the will of our Turkish Cypriot brothers at the ballot box. Türkiye will continue to defend the TRNC’s sovereign rights and interests, together with the Turkish Cypriot people, on every platform,” he wrote.

According to unofficial results by the TRNC Supreme Election Council, Erhurman won 62.76 percent of the vote, defeating independent candidate and incumbent President Ersin Tatar, who received 35.81 percent.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also praised the election results, saying the election reaffirmed the political maturity of the TRNC and its citizens.

“The elections have once again shown the maturity of the TRNC as both a state and an electorate. As the motherland and guarantor country, we will continue to stand firmly by the TRNC and the Turkish Cypriot people,” Yilmaz said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a separate statement congratulating Erhurman, saying Türkiye, as the “motherland and guarantor”, would continue contributing to efforts to ensure the welfare and development of the Turkish Cypriot people “within the framework of its responsibilities”.

Speaking after the election results, Erhurman pledged that no foreign policy decisions concerning Turkish Cyprus would be made without first consulting with Türkiye.

“A foreign policy for Cyprus or any position on the Cyprus issue will never be determined without consultation with Türkiye during my term,” he said.

He also thanked President Erdogan, Vice President Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for their congratulations.

He added that relations between the TRNC and Türkiye “will continue to grow stronger”, calling it “a mission” of his leadership.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş also extended his congratulations to Erhurman, expressing hope that the election results would bring positive outcomes for the TRNC, Türkiye and the wider Turkic world.

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said the peaceful conduct of the election was “a strong indicator of the maturity of Turkish Cypriot democracy.”

