Shortly after the first rays of sunlight slip through the dusty fabric of his worn-out tent, Mohammad al-Tais tunes his oud with weathered fingers, the soft twang of its strings wafting through the stillness of the al-Suwaida camp in Yemen’s eastern Marib province.

Soon enough, dozens of the camp’s residents, young and old, gather around him, drawn by the familiar tunes of folk songs played by him.

“Their encouragement is what keeps me moving forward,” al-Tais said. “Their passion for what I do helps me overcome every obstacle.”

In a country where the arts are among the last concerns, al-Tais has spent the war years performing Yemeni folk songs with his simple oud, trying to spread happiness and bring moments of celebration to residents of al-Suwaida.

The camp, housing more than 15,000 displaced individuals , is one of the largest in the province, where internally displaced Yemenis, like al-Tais, have taken shelter after repeated relocations.

By 2025, Yemen’s brutal war had dragged into its second decade, leaving behind widespread destruction, mass displacement, and deep psychological scars.

Millions of Yemenis have suffered hunger, loss of livelihoods, and repeated uprooting, conditions worsened by critically underfunded humanitarian efforts, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In Marib, home to more than 2.1 million displaced people , vulnerable groups are often cut off from psychological support and lack access to safe spaces, even as they bear the psychological scars of war, displacement, and deprivation.

As traditional coping mechanisms falter, some Yemenis are turning to unconventional forms of healing. Among them are grassroots art initiatives, led by those directly affected by the conflict, that use music and visual expression in an effort to foster resilience and rebuild a sense of community.

But these efforts are not without challenges. Al-Tais described how limited resources, lack of institutional support, and a lack of recognition can sometimes be discouraging. Yet, the deep need for emotional escape and cultural connection among his fellow residents, along with their appreciation for his music, has kept him going.

"Through his tunes, he has given us beautiful moments, allowing us to forget the pain of war, displacement, and the daily struggle for basic needs,” Ahmed Ibrahim, a displaced resident of the al-Suwaida camp, said. “We are deeply grateful for what he offers; he provides us with moments of beauty amid this overwhelming burden of worries."

Al-Tais, who developed his skills in playing the oud and performing traditional songs through self-teaching, explains that he began by acquiring an oud and practising on his own in his home in the Naham district, east of Sanaa.

Over time, he honed his craft, fueled by a deep passion for the instrument. His devotion to the oud persisted, even after his home was destroyed in an airstrike when the war broke out, forcing him to flee. During his displacement, he managed to buy a new oud to replace the one that was lost to the bombing, allowing him to continue playing and pursuing his hobby.

Education through art

In other parts of Marib, Altaf Hamdi, a visual artist with a doctorate in art education, launched an art initiative in January 2024 aimed specifically at displaced children. Through the Marib-based Fine Arts Forum, her team offered a 10-day programme at several camps, culminating in a children’s art exhibition.

“Displaced children, in particular, need art,” Hamdi said. “They need care, encouragement, and the freedom to express themselves.”

The initiative included activities ranging from painting and sculpture to theatre and collaborative art projects. According to Hamdi, these creative outlets play a vital role in helping children rebuild their cultural identity and process trauma in a safe, imaginative space.

“In these artworks, we saw their stories — both painful and hopeful,” she explained to TRT World. “Art becomes their voice, and for many of them, perhaps their only refuge.”

Despite the brevity of the initiative’s activities, Hamdi said her art-based project has left a “deep and lasting impact on children in displacement camps across Marib”.