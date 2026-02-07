Qatar expressed hope that negotiations between Iran and the US would lead to a comprehensive agreement that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.
The remarks came during a meeting on Saturday between Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, who is currently visiting Doha.
The two ministers reviewed ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, a day after the conclusion of talks hosted by Oman between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear issue.
Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the talks held in Muscat, expressing hope they would “lead to a comprehensive agreement that serves the interests of both parties and enhances security and stability in the region.”
He stressed “the need for concerted efforts to spare the peoples of the region the consequences of escalation and to continue coordinating with brotherly and friendly countries to overcome differences through diplomatic means.”