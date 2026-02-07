Qatar expressed hope that negotiations between Iran and the US would lead to a comprehensive agreement that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.

The remarks came during a meeting on Saturday between Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, who is currently visiting Doha.

The two ministers reviewed ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, a day after the conclusion of talks hosted by Oman between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear issue.