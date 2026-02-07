POLITICS
Qatar voices hope Iran–US talks yield deal boosting regional stability
Foriegn Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani receives Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Doha.
Iran FM Abbas Araqchi meets Qatar PM and FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, February 7, 2026. / Reuters
February 7, 2026

Qatar expressed hope that negotiations between Iran and the US would lead to a comprehensive agreement that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region, the Foreign Ministry said.

The remarks came during a meeting on Saturday between Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, who is currently visiting Doha.

The two ministers reviewed ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, a day after the conclusion of talks hosted by Oman between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear issue.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the talks held in Muscat, expressing hope they would “lead to a comprehensive agreement that serves the interests of both parties and enhances security and stability in the region.”

He stressed “the need for concerted efforts to spare the peoples of the region the consequences of escalation and to continue coordinating with brotherly and friendly countries to overcome differences through diplomatic means.”

