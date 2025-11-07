China's third aircraft carrier entered service this week, state media said on Friday, marking a key milestone in President Xi Jinping's drive to modernise the military.

The Fujian joins China's fleet as Beijing projects its maritime power against the United States and others in the region, with flashpoints including territorial disputes in the South China Sea and persisting claims over Taiwan.

The latest aircraft carrier is equipped with an electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) — something that previously only the USS Gerald R Ford possessed.

The advanced take-off system allows the Chinese air force to deploy jets carrying larger payloads and more fuel.

State news agency Xinhua said on Friday that Xi had "personally decided" that the Fujian — which shares the name of the province facing Taiwan — would adopt an EMALS system.

Beijing does not rule out using force to seize Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China claims as part of its territory.

Analysts say China lags behind the United States, which has 11 aircraft carriers in service, in overall military prowess.

But Beijing has directed billions of dollars into defence in recent years, a trend that has unnerved some governments in East Asia despite China insisting its aims are peaceful.

The navy in particular has seen a massive expansion as leaders seek to grow China's reach in the Pacific and challenge a US-led alliance.

'Grand and enthusiastic'

After conducting sea trials in recent months, the Fujian now joins China's other two carriers in active operation, the Liaoning and the Shandong.