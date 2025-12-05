SPORT
1 min read
Palestine top Group A after stunning comeback draw with Tunisia in Arab Cup
Draw leaves Palestine in control of Group A while Tunisia face rising pressure.
Palestine top Group A after stunning comeback draw with Tunisia in Arab Cup
Palestine fight back to top group as Tunisia slip deeper into crisis / Reuters
December 5, 2025

Palestine topped Group A at the Arab Cup after a 2–2 draw with Tunisia, completing a significant comeback that continued their strong start to the tournament and deepened the sense of crisis facing the North African side.

The match, billed as one of the decisive fixtures of the group, instead highlighted contrasting trajectories.

Palestine, buoyed by its shock win over the hosts, again showed resilience and a competitive edge.

Tunisia, meanwhile, failed to hold their advantage and now face mounting questions as their form continues to dip.

RECOMMENDED

The final score did more than split the points. It reinforced that Palestine are no longer the group’s underdog.

Their growing ability to respond under pressure has become central to their identity in this tournament.

Tunisia, by contrast, endured another difficult evening, unable to manage the game after taking the lead and raising concerns across the Maghreb about their declining performances.

RelatedTRT World - Palestine stun Qatar with stoppage-time winner in Arab Cup opener
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage