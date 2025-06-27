Armenia’s government says it has foiled a coup attempt by opposition groups and Church leaders said to be against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s peace efforts with Azerbaijan.



The plot was also revealed barely a few days after Pashinyan visited Türkiye as part of his efforts to seek better ties with Ankara.



Authorities in the Caucasus nation of nearly three million people arrested Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan on Wednesday. He is the leader of the nationalist opposition movement Holy Struggle, which opposes Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over the Karabakh region. Galstanyan is also a leading member of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the country’s most powerful religious establishment.

Tensions between the Church, its allies and Pashinyan have escalated since Armenia’s 2020 defeat to Baku in the Karabakh region, which returned fully to Azerbaijani control after a 23-hour offensive in 2023.

While Pashinyan seeks a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and normalisation with Türkiye, an ally of Baku, the Church’s top religious leader Catholicos Garegin II, and allies like Galstanyan oppose de-escalation with Armenia’s two Turkic neighbours. Rather, they blame Pashinyan for Yerevan’s defeats and have repeatedly called for his resignation.

The Church leadership, which has connections with Armenian diaspora and radical groups like Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun), has sought to oust the government, says Kamer Kasim, a professor of international relations at Abant Izzet Baysal University.

“It appears that those anti-Pashinyan political groups backed by the Church orchestrated this coup attempt. Some former military and police officers apparently participated in the coup attempt,” Kasim tells TRT World.

“They (anti-Pashinyan forces) are desperate and they will try to do everything to stop the peace treaty with Azerbaijan and normalisation with Türkiye,” says Fuad Chiragov, a Baku-based political analyst. He adds that the Church-allied forces might even resort to violent tactics to overthrow Pashinyan.

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, a leading opposition figure, has long opposed reopening the Armenia-Türkiye border, fearing it would turn Yerevan into Adjara, the Georgian region where Turkish trade and investment account for around 80-90 percent of foreign capital, creating significantly more wealth compared to other parts of Georgia.

Losing relevance

Most recently, Pashinyan visited Ankara, holding a critical meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussing possibilities of “the Armenia–Türkiye normalisation process, regional developments, and the importance of sustained dialogue.”

Pashinyan understands that without Turkish support, Armenia cannot prosper across Caucasia, says Zakhid Farrukh Mamedov, professor of international economics at Azerbaijan State University of Economics in Baku. But Pashinyan’s move has angered opposition groups, who fear losing their relevance in Armenian society, Mamedov adds.

As Kocharyan feared, opening borders with Ankara will potentially “transform Armenia into Adjara, pulling much investment from both Türkiye and Azerbaijan,” Chiragov tells TRT World.

The prospect of this prosperity makes the anti-peace camp “afraid” of any kind of normalisation with Azerbaijan and Türkiye because that would damage their political agenda and essentially “marginalise” them, according to Chiragov.