Madagascar's military coup leader says he is 'taking the position of president'
Madagascar's presidency condemns the "illegal declaration" by a military unit to suspend the constitution.
CAPSAT military unit commander Colonel Michael Randrianirina during an interview in Antananarivo, Madagascar, October 15, 2025. / AP
October 15, 2025

Madagascar's military coup leader told The Associated Press at his barracks on Wednesday that he is "taking the position of president".

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who led a rebellion by soldiers that ousted President Andry Rajoelina, said he expects to be sworn in as the Indian Ocean country's new leader in the next few days.

He said he is taking the role as head of state after the country's High Constitutional Court invited him to do so in the absence of Rajoelina, who fled Madagascar following the uprising.

Earlier on Tuesday, Madagascar's presidency condemned what it called the "illegal declaration" by the Army Personnel Administration Center (CAPSAT) military unit to suspend the constitution.

Calling the CAPSAT "a faction of military rebels", the presidency said in a statement that the army presence in the presidential palace represents a "manifest act of attempted coup d'etat and a serious violation of republican legality".

"Such acts constitute a flagrant violation of the Constitution, democratic principles, and the oath sworn by each military member to protect the Nation and its legitimate institutions," it said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
