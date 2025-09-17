The European Commission has presented a robust package of targeted sanctions on extremist Israeli Cabinet ministers and violent settlers and entities supporting impunity in the occupied West Bank, along with a proposal to partially suspend trade concessions with Israel, said the EU foreign policy chief.

Kaja Kallas said that all member states agree that the situation in Gaza is "untenable", while also cautioning that "dangerous developments" in the occupied West Bank threaten the viability of a two-state solution.

Speaking after a meeting of the commission, Kallas also criticised the Israeli government's military offensive into Gaza City, describing it as a new escalation that will further deepen the humanitarian crisis.

The planned measures from the European Commission must still be approved by member states.

"I want to be very clear, the aim is not to punish Israel. The aim is to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza," she said.