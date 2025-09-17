WAR ON GAZA
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
The EU foreign policy chief says all member states agree that the situation in Gaza is 'untenable' and that there are 'dangerous developments' in the occupied West Bank.
Kallas criticised the Israeli government's military offensive into Gaza City. / Reuters
September 17, 2025

The European Commission has presented a robust package of targeted sanctions on extremist Israeli Cabinet ministers and violent settlers and entities supporting impunity in the occupied West Bank, along with a proposal to partially suspend trade concessions with Israel, said the EU foreign policy chief.

Kaja Kallas said that all member states agree that the situation in Gaza is "untenable", while also cautioning that "dangerous developments" in the occupied West Bank threaten the viability of a two-state solution.

Speaking after a meeting of the commission, Kallas also criticised the Israeli government's military offensive into Gaza City, describing it as a new escalation that will further deepen the humanitarian crisis.

The planned measures from the European Commission must still be approved by member states.

"I want to be very clear, the aim is not to punish Israel. The aim is to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza," she said.

"All member states agree that the situation in Gaza is untenable. The war needs to end. The suffering must stop, and all hostages must be released. We must use all the tools we have towards this outcome. We must also not lose sight of the dangerous developments in the West Bank that reduce the viability of a two-state solution," she added.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she will propose a package of measures against Israel, including pausing bilateral support, partially suspending the Association Agreement, and sanctioning extremist Cabinet ministers.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023.

