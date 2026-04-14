China and Spain have pledged to deepen ties and safeguard global peace and development amid an international order that President Xi Jinping called "crumbling" in remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing.

The visit by Sanchez comes as many Western governments are seeking to maintain ties with Beijing despite lingering security and trade tensions, as discomfort grows over the policies of their key ally, the US.

"In today's world, chaos abounds, and the international order is crumbling," Xi said on Tuesday, adding that deeper ties were in the interests of both China and Spain.

He urged stronger communication and trust to "uphold the rule of law, jointly defend genuine multilateralism, and safeguard global peace and development".

Sanchez said international law was repeatedly being undermined and called for closer ties to promote peace and prosperity.

"It is more necessary today than ever so that together we can establish an even stronger bond between China and the European Union," Sanchez said.