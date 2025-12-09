The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on four individuals and four entities accused of recruiting fighters for the civil war in Sudan.

The US government agency said on Tuesday that the transnational network, primarily composed of Colombian nationals and companies, "recruits former Colombian military personnel and trains soldiers, including children", to fight for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias.

"The RSF has shown again and again that it is willing to target civilians — including infants and young children. Its brutality has deepened the conflict and destabilised the region, creating the conditions for terrorist groups to grow," said Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley.

The agency said the network fuels a conflict that has provoked the world's "worst ongoing humanitarian crisis" and warned that it risks destabilising the region.