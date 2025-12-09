WORLD
US sanctions Colombia-linked network recruiting fighters for RSF in Sudan
The US Treasury Department says the network fuels a conflict that risks destabilising the region.
(FILE) Sudanese army officers inspect a weapons storage site belonging to RSF militias in Khartoum, Sudan, May 3, 2025. / AP
December 9, 2025

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on four individuals and four entities accused of recruiting fighters for the civil war in Sudan.

The US government agency said on Tuesday that the transnational network, primarily composed of Colombian nationals and companies, "recruits former Colombian military personnel and trains soldiers, including children", to fight for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias.

"The RSF has shown again and again that it is willing to target civilians — including infants and young children. Its brutality has deepened the conflict and destabilised the region, creating the conditions for terrorist groups to grow," said Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley.

The agency said the network fuels a conflict that has provoked the world's "worst ongoing humanitarian crisis" and warned that it risks destabilising the region.

Washington remains committed to principles outlined in the September 12 Joint Statement on Restoring Peace and Security in Sudan, which calls for a three-month humanitarian truce followed by a permanent ceasefire and a transparent transition process leading to an independent, civilian-led government, according to the statement.

"The United States again calls on external actors to cease providing financial and military support to the belligerents," it said.

As a result of the action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons in the US, or in the possession or control of US persons, are blocked, the agency said. Entities owned 50 percent or more by blocked persons are also blocked.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands and displaced millions of others, creating one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:AA
